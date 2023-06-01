ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABM opened at $44.16 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

