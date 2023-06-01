Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 492.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CarGurus worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 53.5% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,195,233 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 580.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,184,000 after buying an additional 1,151,044 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 141.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,589,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 932,402 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 622,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of CARG opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

