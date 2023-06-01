First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,730.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,631. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

