First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

