First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,579. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

