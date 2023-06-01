First Trust Advisors LP Sells 442 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.