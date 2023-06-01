First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 9,829 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,890 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of First Financial worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 368,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.10 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Jane Maher acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,560 shares of company stock valued at $161,141. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $32.44 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

About First Financial

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.