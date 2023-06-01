First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Brinker International worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

