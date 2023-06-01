First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.05 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of C3.ai worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai Trading Down 9.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE AI opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

