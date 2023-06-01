Helen W. Cornell Purchases 5,200 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) Director Helen W. Cornell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.6 %

HI stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.