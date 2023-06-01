Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Buys $56,407.50 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,023.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffery Scott Kerby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 23,077 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,923.29.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.56. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 321,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

