James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 500,000 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 500,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($35,947.71).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 200,000 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($18,169.93).
- On Wednesday, March 15th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 70,849 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$9,848.01 ($6,436.61).
Peel Mining Price Performance
About Peel Mining
Further Reading
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.