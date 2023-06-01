James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 500,000 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 500,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($35,947.71).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 200,000 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,800.00 ($18,169.93).

On Wednesday, March 15th, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 70,849 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$9,848.01 ($6,436.61).

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

