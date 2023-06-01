Walter C. Rakowich Sells 1,242 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ventas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.