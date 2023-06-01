Walter C. Rakowich Sells 1,242 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ventas Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
