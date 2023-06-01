James M. Griggs Sells 250 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EFX stock opened at $208.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.07 and a 200 day moving average of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Equifax by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,573,000 after buying an additional 115,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

