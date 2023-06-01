Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Sells 13,376 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 6th, Brian Mcgee sold 7,155 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $34,129.35.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $653.74 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GoPro by 352.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

