Russell B. Wight, Jr. Buys 5,341 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

