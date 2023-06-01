Jack W. Schuler Buys 52,508 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Biodesix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biodesix by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biodesix by 896.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.