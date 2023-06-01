Jack W. Schuler Buys 52,508 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Biodesix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 863.32% and a negative net margin of 168.37%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biodesix (BDSX)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.