ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Buys $69,250.00 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

CNOB opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.