Joe Reeder Sells 6,009 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $69,524.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,542.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joe Reeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joe Reeder sold 19,385 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $223,509.05.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $16.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

PESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which engages in the provision of nuclear and mixed waste management services. It operates through the Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

