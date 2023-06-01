Jennifer F. Terry Sells 3,051 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TBBK opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

