Angelina Hendraka Sells 4,542 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 4th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,860 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $36,437.40.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $27,040.52.
- On Monday, March 27th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
PowerSchool stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
