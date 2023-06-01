Gary W. Ferrera Buys 4,000 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Driven Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Driven Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 409,247 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 980.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 224,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 143,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Driven Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

