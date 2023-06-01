Insider Buying: Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Insider Acquires A$100,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8Get Rating) insider Ashley McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($65,359.48).

Lunnon Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Lunnon Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lunnon Metals Limited focuses on the exploration and development of nickel and gold in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Kambalda Nickel project, which comprises 19 contiguous mining tenements and area covering 23 square kilometers located within the Kambalda Nickel District, Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lunnon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lunnon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.