Insider Buying: Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8) Insider Acquires A$100,000.00 in Stock

Lunnon Metals Limited (ASX:LM8 – Get Rating) insider Ashley McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($65,359.48).
Lunnon Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 16.17.
Lunnon Metals Company Profile
See Also
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Lunnon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lunnon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.