Dirk J. Debbink Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 804.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $149,585,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

