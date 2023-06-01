Brian N. Hansen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 million, a PE ratio of 144.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

