William Gross Sells 335,653 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 335,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Shares of HLGN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 114.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 250,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 536.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 291,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

