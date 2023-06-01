William Gross Sells 335,653 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 335,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,672,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76.
- On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.
Heliogen Stock Performance
Shares of HLGN opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 114.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 528,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 250,049 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 536.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 291,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
