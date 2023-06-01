Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Michael F. Lombardi Buys 10,000 Shares

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,279.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.13. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Featured Stories

