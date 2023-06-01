Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 1,486.80 ($18.37) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($18.29), with a volume of 16672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,456 ($17.99).

Specifically, insider Alan Giddins bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,449 ($17.91) per share, with a total value of £347,760 ($429,757.79). In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,449 ($17.91) per share, with a total value of £347,760 ($429,757.79). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,843 ($30,700.69). Insiders have acquired 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $44,772,915 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HILS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,490 ($18.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.77) to GBX 1,700 ($21.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.54) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Hill & Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,206.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,366.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,294.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,303.03%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Further Reading

