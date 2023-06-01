Melanie Marein-Efron Sells 16,036 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 39,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after acquiring an additional 68,609 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

