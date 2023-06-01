Melanie Marein-Efron Sells 16,036 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Urban Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
See Also
