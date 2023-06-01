Jason D. Clark Sells 430 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $280.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

