Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Purchases A$122,940.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.29 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of A$122,940.00 ($80,352.94).

Eagers Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.38.

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

Eagers Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

