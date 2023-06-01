R Bradley Gray Acquires 30,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CEO R Bradley Gray acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 122.19% and a negative return on equity of 252.96%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSTG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Featured Stories

