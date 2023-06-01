Joseph V. Jr. Topper Purchases 6,000 Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Stock

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

CAPL opened at $18.17 on Thursday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $689.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. On average, analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3,387,158.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 406,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAPL. TheStreet lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Featured Articles

