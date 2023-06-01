Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) CEO Buys $147,748.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,279,260.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $17.07 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

