Gunnar Wiedenfels Acquires 15,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.2 %
WBD opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.