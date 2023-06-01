Gunnar Wiedenfels Acquires 15,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WBD opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

