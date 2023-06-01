Amy G. Brady Sells 12,388 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.34 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

