Donald B. Olsen Sells 15,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cricut’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cricut by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

