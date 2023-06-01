Patrick P. Grace Sells 294 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed Stock Up 0.8 %

CHE stock opened at $533.77 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $546.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chemed by 400.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

