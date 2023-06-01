Jason Marc Adler Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,376,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,897.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Marc Adler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $666.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.47. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

