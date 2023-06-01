Insider Buying: Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX) Insider Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX:SFX – Get Rating) insider John Richards bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$196,000.00 ($128,104.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 30.61 and a quick ratio of 231.24.

Sheffield Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for zircon, rutile, ilmenite, leucoxene, and titanium minerals. Its flagship project is the Thunderbird mineral sands property located in the Canning Basin in northern Western Australia. Sheffield Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

