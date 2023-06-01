Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Director Sells $217,673.40 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.2 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,075.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,139.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,893.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,659.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

