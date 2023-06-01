Maggie Yuen Sells 4,313 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in AtriCure by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

