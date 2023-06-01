Traders Purchase Large Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Toro by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

