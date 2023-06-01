Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.45.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

