Xerox Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $439,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Xerox Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XRX opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

