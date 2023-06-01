O-I Glass Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OI opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

