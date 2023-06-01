NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get NOV alerts:

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.