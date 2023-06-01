Thomas T. Vo Purchases 482,088 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,469,326.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NUTX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 235.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

NUTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 405,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nutex Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,116,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nutex Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 98,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Nutex Health by 99.1% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 406,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

Further Reading

