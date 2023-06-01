Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 18,817 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.