Kenneth Duda Sells 20,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $3,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $2,946,600.00.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.